Sales roundup: Trunk shows, Swim sales, and more

Tomorrow, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, Head Over Heels is hosting a Jon Hart Design trunk show, with free monogramming on purchases made this weekend.

Louisiana Casual Living is hosting a Fourth of July Sale now, June 27, through next Saturday, July 6. The event will feature deals on patio furniture, grills, barbecue tools and more. Click here for more information.

Swim is 50% off now, June 27, at Rodéo Boutique.

Eros is offering up to 50% off over half of the items in store. Follow along on social media here for more information.

NK Boutique is hosting a Fourth of July sale at both locations, with up to 70% off sale items and 15% off storewide.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Blue Willow by Anne Barge Trunk Show this Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29. Appointments can be booked online here, or by calling the store at 225-361-0377.

This is the last week to buy one, get one 50% off all clothing at Bella Bella.

Swim is on sale at Lukka Boutique, with 30% off in-stock styles.

