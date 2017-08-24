Sales roundup: Towne Center blowout sale, Hey Penelope’s birthday celebration, and summer sales galore

A look at sales in the area:

This Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local boutiques Currie, Eros, and B Kids will host a huge blowout sale in the bike crossing space across from Bumble Lane in Towne Center. In addition to extra low prices on spring and summer items, the sale will also feature a Dee Keller sample sale. Stop by and stock up for next summer.

Help Hey, Penelope celebrate three years in brick and mortar with a birthday celebration tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With 30% off storewide, special treats and surprise giveaways, this party is sure to start your weekend off right.

Skip the splurge and score some new shoes at Edge Boutique with their “buy one pair, get the second pair for $1” promotion.

Don’t miss Rodéo Boutique‘s semi-annual tent sale, which kicks off today, Aug. 24, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 26. The sale features everything from cocktail dresses to accessories, with items as low as $5.

The Backpacker is offering 50% off all Osprey backpacks. In addition, lots of camping gear is marked as much as 75% off.

The Royal Standard is having a Summer Tent Sale, starting this Saturday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. All Royal Standard locations are participating. Bring three canned goods or a $5 donation for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and get a free refresh bottle!

Carriages Fine Clothier is having a summer sale, with select summer fashions discounted up to 70% off. This sale ends Sept. 3.

This is the last day to catch the great summer deals at Southern Sophisticate Tent Sale. You have until 6 p.m. to shop the last of the summer styles at 50 to 75% off, as well as get new apparel and gifts.

Once Upon a Child is getting a head start on the year’s spookiest season with a Halloween Kick-Off Event Aug. 25-27. Get the first look at the store’s selection of Halloween costumes for way less than retail.

Perlis is still offering 20% all sale merchandise, now until Sept. 2.

Baton Rouge’s newest art supply store is celebrating the back-to-school rush in the best way possible: a storewide sale.! Get sketchbooks, paper, pencils and all your other school necessities at Mo’s Art Supply & Framing.

The Lemon Tree Gifts and Paper still has some items left from its summer clearance sale. Pick up stationery, gifts and more at over 50% off regular prices.

Think you’re ready to tackle 26.2 (or 13.1) miles? Let Varsity Sports coach you! The store’s team is offering free half-marathon and marathon training starting next Monday, Aug. 28. And, if you join one of its running groups, get 10% off in-store purchases at any Varsity Sports location.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its semi-annual Recycled Reads sale! Stop by 3434 North Blvd. for discounted books from all genres. Proceeds benefit the Patrons of the Public Library, which funds children’s programming in the area.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.