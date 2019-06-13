Sales roundup: Summer essentials at Wanderlust by Abby, Tent sale at NK Boutique, and more

At Wanderlust by Abby, all shorts, shoes and sunglasses are 40% off. Use the code “SSS40” to get the discount online.

Starting today, June 13, both NK Boutique locations are hosting a Tent Sale, with racks as low as $25. The sale will continue through the weekend. For more information, follow along on social media here.

Bella Bella is hosting a buy one, get one 50% off sale on its clothing stock for the rest of the month of June.

In-stock and custom-order furniture, as well as all Lauren Barksdale Hill art prints and acrylic blocks, are 20% off now at Mint.

Simply Chic Boutique is putting its sale on sale. Right now, June 13, sale clothing is $15 and sale shoes are $20.

Select pairs of designer jeans are $75 at Lukka Boutique.

Through June 30, clothing and shoes are buy one, get one 50% off at Moxi Boutique.

Currie has a host of new items on its sale rack. Follow along on social media here for a closer look.

The winners of Lulu & Bean’s confetti critter beach ball giveaway will be announced tomorrow, June 14. Visit the post here to learn how to enter.

Pineapple entertaining pieces are up to 60% off now, June 13, through Sunday, June 16, at The Royal Standard.

Starting tomorrow, June 14, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting Allison Webb and Ti Adora trunk shows. Featuring exclusive gowns from each designer’s collection, the event will run through Saturday, June 15. Appointments can be booked online here, or by calling the store at 225-361-0377.

LSU Pixie Lily has landed at Oh Baby. The store currently has samples in store, but all outfits are pre-order, with expected delivery in July or August.

