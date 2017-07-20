Sales roundup: Sip & Shop at Acadian Village, Swimwear on sale at B Kids, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Today, Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., stop by the Acadian Village shopping center for Sip & Shop, where participating stores will hold special events with door prizes, live music and refreshments.

The Backpacker is offering a free T-shirt with each purchase of a backpack in-store.

The Silver Sun is holding its semi-annual clearance sale this month.

Southern Eye Center is offering 30% off all sunglasses now through Monday, July 31.

B Kids is having a 50%-off sale on swimwear this week.

Red Door Interiors continues its 20%-off storewide sale.

LD Linens & Decor is holding a Summer Sale with 75% off women’s clothing, remaining PJ Harlow items, select accessories, kids’ bathing suits and house goods.

In light of the abrupt closing of Alfred Angelo, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is offering 20% off all special orders, sample gowns and already reduced merchandise.

Bustle will host its semi-annual sale next Wednesday and Thursday, August 2 and 3, with more than 100 gowns marked down up to 70%. Plus, bring your Alfred Angelo receipt for an additional 30% off already reduced sample sale gowns. Visit semiannualsale.eventbrite.com to book your appointment now.

Bella Bella continues its summer sale with 50% off all clothing, 25% off all shoes, and an additional 50% off already marked-down clearance.

Now through September 1, Hey Penelope will be a donation drop-off site for Girls on the Run. In exchange, take 20% off your purchase on the day of your drop-off (some exclusions apply).

NK Boutique‘s Hollydale location is continuing its indoor tent sale with additional markdowns on all styles $100 or less.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.