Sales roundup: Sip & See artist event at Dixon Smith, NK Boutique’s Milly Madness, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Dixon Smith Interiors will host a pop-up gallery for artist Sarah Otts at a Sip & See event next Tuesday, March 21, from noon to 3 p.m.

Stop by Z Dermatology next Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m. for an AmaZing Transformation Showcase, an evening of skin care tips and tricks, plus a $10,000 grand prize giveaway, special event pricing, and door prizes drawn every hour until 8 p.m. The evening also includes wine and hors d’oeuvres. Register to attend here.

NK Boutique‘s Corporate location will host a Milly Madness spring event today through Saturday, March 18, with special discounts on Milly merchandise, a Milly giveaway, Champagne, Girl Scout cookies, and a chance to win a $500 NK gift card.

Lukka Boutique is offering 30% off new resort styles, plus 20% off everything today through Friday, March 17.

All Bella Bella locations are offering 70% off sale racks until Saturday, March 18.

Carriage’s Fine Clothier will host a trunk show for Samuelsohn and Strenstroms merchandise today and tomorrow, Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All custom-made Samuelsohn orders are buy one get one 50% off.

Red Door Interiors is having a 25%-off storewide sale.

Bridal Boutique is hosting the Eddy K trunk show from Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 26.

Rush Salon will be giving $30 spray tans today, Thursday, March 16, to help you get ready for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Custom Linens is offering 20% off all $400+ purchases of Yves Delorme bed and bath linens, now through Saturday, March 25.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.