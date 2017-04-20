Sales roundup: Rachel Zoe fashion fling at NK Boutique, Jon Hart trunk show at Sanctuary, and more

A look at area sales and events:

NK Boutique‘s Corporate location is holding a Rachel Zoe Spring Fashion Fling this week, with 20% off all Rachel Zoe apparel.

Join STAR for sips, sweets and jewels for a Kendra Gives Back event today, Thursday, April 20, at Kendra Scott Perkins Rowe between 6 and 8 p.m., with 20% of all proceeds benefitting the nonprofit. The organization will also host a Bistro for a Cause event this Monday, April 24, at the two Bistro Byronz locations in Baton Rouge.

Stop by Perkins Rowe tonight for Chase Tyler at Rock N Rowe, a weekly concert series in the courtyard in front of the Cinemark theater.

Chatta Box Boutique just marked down a selection of dresses by 30% this week.

Today, Thursday, April 20, at Hey Penelope, take 40% off all bralettes, bandeaus and camis, in store only.

Sanctuary Home and Gifts is holding a Jon Hart trunk show this Friday, April 21. Just in time for graduation gifts, all signature pieces are 20% off, plus a free monogram stamp.

Bridal Boutique is having a Hayley Paige trunk show Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.