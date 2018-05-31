Sales roundup: PPG Moxi Mixer, Summer Shop Hop, and more

The women behind Power Pump Girls, Inc. and Moxi Boutique are coming together for a night of empowerment and shopping with the PPG Moxi Mixer tomorrow night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moxi’s new location on Lee Drive. To RSVP, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Fashion Council and blogger Leslie Presnall of Souther Flair are hosting the first-ever Baton Rouge Summer Shop Hop this Saturday, June 2, with over 20 local boutiques hosting vendors and special sales during the day-long event. The collaborative effort aims to spur local love in more than just retail by having each of the participating businesses make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul’s women’s shelter. For a full list of boutiques and vendors, visit the event page here.

NK Boutique on Corporate Boulevard is hosting a Tent Sale now, May 31, through this Saturday, June 2. With shoes, bags and tons of apparel, the sale will feature $25, $50, $75 and $100 racks. For more information, visit the event page here.

Today, May 31, is the last day to take advantage of LD Linens and Decor’s Memorial Day Sale, with 10% off on purchases of $100 or more, 15% off on purchases of $250 or more, 20% off on purchases of $500 or more, and 25% off on purchases of $1,000 or more.

Edit by LBP is on a mission to make packing simple by offering complimentary styling appointments to help clients pack for their summer vacations. To make an appointment, call the store at 225-757-5905 or email [email protected].

Through this Saturday, June 2, Kiki is offering up to 75% off on all handbags and apparel.

Mint has marked down all of its “last one” items. Follow along on its social media to see the sale items.

Hemline Highland Road is hosting a Virgins, Saints & Angels trunk show now, May 31. And if your daughter is preparing for sorority recruitment, the store is offering styling appointments to pick out the perfect outfits for each round. To schedule, call the store at 225-753-4400.

Now through June 10, Tangerine is inviting all its pint-sized clients to bring in their report cards for the chance to win a private party at the store, a $100 gift card or a Sunnylife pool float. For more information, visit the event page here.

Oh Baby is continuing its Moving Sale this week with 30% off the entire store.

For the entire month of June, Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar is offering $10 off Kérastase masques.

Massey’s in Towne Center is hosting a Boat and Bike Sale this week, with special in-store savings on all bikes and most kayaks.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.