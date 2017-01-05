Sales roundup: Moving sale at The Silver Sun, Mardi Gras ball gown trunk show at Ballin’s, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Grace George Jewelry is continuing its going-out-of-business sale this week, with 75% off all items while supplies last. The sale is online only.

All items are up to 75% off at The Silver Sun now until the end of January as part of its moving sale. The Silver Sun will leave its Coursey Boulevard location and join The Baton Rouge Arts and Crafts Gallery on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road February 1.

Select the perfect dress for your upcoming Mardi Gras balls at Ballin’s LTD‘s Marisa Baratelli trunk show tomorrow, Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7.

All cashmere is 50% off at Champs Élysées.

Edit by LBP has marked select clothing and shoes 50% off.

Vertage Clothing is having a huge sale online and in stores, with hundreds of items marked 50% off. All shoes are buy-one-get-one-half-off in stores.

Hemline Towne Center has also marked several items 50% off.

Take 30% off select fall pieces at Chatta Box.

Get 60% off all holiday decorations at Red Door Interiors.

Williamson Cosmetic Center is offering January specials including adding a chemical peel for hands to any service for only $50, normally a $100 value. Also, EltaMD Moisture-rich Body Crème, which promotes cell renewal, is 20% off.

Regal Nails Salon & Spa will host its grand opening for its new downtown location this Saturday, January 7. The opening will include specials like $10 off any $30 service, or a selected nail polish color for free with a DreaMau manicure. The salon will also validate your parking garage ticket from the garage directly across from the salon.

NK Boutique is holding an end-of-season blowout sale with 40 to 60% off hundreds of styles at both locations. The sale runs through this Saturday, January 7, and excludes new arrivals and certain other items.

Eros has marked half of the items in the store at 50% off for a limited time.

All Christmas items are 75% off at Rodéo Boutique.

All 2017 planners and calendars are 25% off at The Queen Bee.

Love Boutique has marked half of its store and select fall shoes 50% off. There will also be a 75% off rack.

Southern Sophisticate is holding a buy-one-get-one-50%-off sale on the entire store this week (Savvy Root and sale item excluded).

