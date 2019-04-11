Sales roundup: Mint’s Easter open house, Rosé party at Hemline Highland, and more

Mint is helping everyone put together the perfect baskets at its annual Easter Open House, going on today, Thursday, April 11, until 6 p.m. The event features goodies from NK Boutique, B Kids Boutique, Trumpets, Scarlet Designs, Silly Gilly Desserts, Homegrown and Emmerson Designs, as well as mimosas from Another Broken Egg. Follow Mint on social media here for more details and updates.

Hemline Highland Road is kicking off spring break with a Rosé Vacay party all day today, Thursday, April 11, featuring Covington’s Lola frosé cart, new swimwear and a Show Me Your Mumu trunk show. For more information, follow along on social media here.

Louisiana Casual Living is hosting an Easter sale starting tomorrow, Friday, April 12, and running through next Saturday, April 20. The event will feature up to 35% off select patio furniture, 20% off garden décor and 25% off patio umbrellas. Click here for more information.

This Saturday, April 13, RussoRoss is having a Spring Preview Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a fashion show, spray tans, eyebrow threading, prizes and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Today, April 11, and tomorrow, April 12, NK Boutique is hosting a COLORES Collective trunk show, with the opportunity to get bags custom painted. Message the store on Instagram to reserve a spot.

Inessa Stewart’s Antiques is hosting an Easter Open House this Saturday, April 13, with up to 50% off throughout the store, as well as 20% off all Easter décor.

This Sunday, April 14, the Baton Rouge Succulent Company is hosting a DIY Spring Hanging Basket workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. The event includes a hanging basket and all its fillings for you to take home. Tickets for the event are available here.

All apparel is 20% off at Oh Baby! this Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13.

