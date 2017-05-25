Sales roundup: Memorial Day sale at Hemline, I Do Bridal Couture’s Summer Swoon event, and more

A look at area sales and events:

All shoes at Bella Bella are BOGO 50% off throughout the month of May.

Hemline Highland Road and Towne Center‘s Memorial Day sales end today, Thursday, May 25. Check out their $25, $50 and $75 racks, as well as discounted shoes.

Get 20% off select Memorial Day items through Monday, May 29, at Perlis.

LD Linens & Decor will celebrate its recent expansion at its Bloom Bash next Wednesday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar is offering free “Airstyles” this week as part of its training boot camp. Time slots are extremely limited; call the salon at 225-819-3238 to make an appointment.

I Do Bridal Couture will host its Summer Swoon event this Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, to showcase the perfect destination wedding gowns.

Today’s Rock N Rowe concert guest will be Rewind, kicking off at 6 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

Baby Lane/End of the Lane will host a two-day sale next Monday through Tuesday, May 29 to 30. Shoppers can take an extra 40% off the lowest marked price.

NK Boutique is hosting a Memorial Day sale this week, with 20% to 50% off storewide at both locations, plus 25% off Tom Ford sunglasses.

Red Door Interiors is holding a 20%-off sale.

Custom Linens will host a Glassybaby pop-up shop to benefit Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge this Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Today through Wednesday, May 31, visit Time Warp Boutique for its Memorial Day Cutoff Sale, where you can buy one pair of cut-off jeans and get another pair half off.

