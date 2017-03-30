Sales roundup: Fashion Council spring style brunch, Celeb-favorite shades at Kiki’s Krewe trunk show, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Kiki will host a Krewe trunk show next Tuesday, April 6, featuring dozens of new styles from the New Orleans-based sunglasses company that’s a favorite of famous faces from Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid.

The Baton Rouge Fashion Council and Southern Flair will hold their second annual Spring Style Brunch this Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelican House. This event features local fashion and jewelry vendors, $2 mimosas and live music.

Baby Lane will close its doors at the end of April, so right now shoppers can receive 20% off already reduced prices, with lots of new merchandise having arrived just last week.

Hemline Towne Center is offering a free cosmetics case with a $150 purchase through today, Thursday, March 30, while supplies last.

Hemline Highland Road’s Bella Dahl pop-up trunk show continues through Sunday, April 2, featuring new spring arrivals and giveaways.

Williamson Cosmetic Center is offering March specials through this Friday, March 31, with $50 off the Prestige Peel and $50 off Botox.

The Queen Bee is having a Spring Open House today, Thursday, March 30, until 5 p.m., where shoppers can receive 15% off your purchase.

Carriages Fine Clothier is having a sidewalk sale now through Sunday, April 2. Sportswear is up to 75% off, and suits and sports coats are starting as low at $150.

The Backpacker’s first annual tent and boat sale begins this Saturday, April 1. It also includes 75% off all winter gear.

Bridal Boutique will host a Yumi Katsura trunk show this Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2. Call 225-925-1135 to make an appointment.

