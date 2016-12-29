Sales roundup: Local boutiques offer year-end deals, Discovery Furniture and Finds holds one-day warehouse sale, and more

A look at area sales and events:

After five years of serving Baton Rouge, Grace George Jewelry is going out of business. Everything must go, so shop online to receive 75% off everything. All items are final sale through Friday, December 30.

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts is having a post-holiday clearance sale, with 35-65% off all decorations to use for next year.

Discoveries Furniture and Finds is having a Baton Rouge New Year’s Eve warehouse sale this Saturday, December 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boutique is having a huge end-of-the-year sale this week, with select fall/holiday items marked 50% off.

Head Over Heels is also having a year-end sale now through Saturday, December 31, with 40% off all boots and booties.

Simply Chic Boutique is holding a special sale today only, with 50% off the entire store (excludeing spanx, kismet and bra lab). All sales are final.

The Backpacker has marked prices on in-season gear and winter clothing up to 40% off as part of its after-Christmas sale.

The Silver Sun will be moving its location to the Baton Rouge Arts and Crafts Gallery in February, which means that everything in the store must go before then. From now until Tuesday, January 10, get up to 50% off all items.

Red Door Interiors is offering 50% off all fall and holiday decor.

So is Red Onion.

Sanctuary Home & Gifts is having an Alex and Ani charity sale with up to 40% off select items.

Christmas items at The Queen Bee are also 50% off.

NK Boutique is ringing in the new year with an additional 30% off all sale items and 20% off store-wide, now through Saturday, December 31, at both locations.

Once Upon a Child is also hosting a 10 for $10 clearance sale now through Monday, January 1, where you can buy 10 items marked as clearance for just $10.