Sales roundup: Last-minute gift and Christmas decor savings

A look at area sales and events:

Get 20% off one item today, Thursday, December 22, at Blink Boutique by presenting their social media promotion post at checkout.

All regularly priced apparel is 20% off at Frock Candy today, December 22.

All sweaters are 20% off today, December 22, at Perlis.

Anyone looking for last-minute holiday wares can rest assured that all @merimeriparty Christmas products are still half off at Rodéo Boutique.

All Christmas items are 40% off at Oh Baby! this week.

Christmas decor is also 20% off at LD Linens & Decor.

The Queen Bee has also marked all Christmas decor 40% off.

Don’t miss out on a last-minute gift opportunity from Air Blow Dry Bar & Salon, where you can purchase four airstyles for $100, which means $40 in savings.

All gift items and scarves are 20% off at Ballin’s LTD now through Christmas Eve.

Recently retired Vera Bradley patterns are 30% off at Sanctuary Home and Gifts. Vera Bradley rain boots are also 30% off.

Get 25% off any tanning product with the purchase of a $35 or more gift card at Sugar and Bronze.

Take an extra 30% off sale items at NK Boutique.