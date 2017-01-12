Sales roundup: Winter styles on sale at local boutiques, Atelier Pronovias trunk show at Bustle

A look at area sales and events:

Lukka is having a winter sale this week, with up to 75% off marked items and 30% off select regular-priced items.

Rodéo Boutique is hosting a winter sale, with half off all seasonal clothes.

Poise ‘n Ivy is also having a winter clearance sale, with 1/3 to 1/2 off regular prices.

Local shoe designer Dee Keller’s winter styles are 40% off at deekeller.com.

All Saturday appointments for Bustle’s Atelier Pronovias trunk show are booked, but spots remain available for the morning and afternoon of this Friday, January 13. Call (225) 769-9455 to book your appointment.

NK Boutique is having its first tent sale of the year today, Thursday, January 12, through Sunday, January 15, with $25, $50, $75 and $100 racks, plus shoes, accessories and Tory Burch merchandise at its Corporate Boulevard location. The store’s Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Child is having a grab bag event this Saturday, January 14, when shoppers can fill their bag with as many marked clearance items as they can and pay just $15 for everything inside.

The Boutique is having an inventory clear-out sale, with $5 and $10 prices on jewelry and accessories; $10, $15 and $20 clothing; and

50% off booties & boots.

Eros is still keeping up its 50%-off sale, with several racks waiting to be perused.

Blanket scarves at Hey Penelope are marked down $10 from their original $18 this week.

Hemline Highland Road is having a season finale blowout sale, with 50% off half the store plus a 75%-off rack.

From now until Tuesday, January 24, bring your old denim to Hemline Towne Center to donate to the Blue Jeans Go Green Organization and receive $20 off your purchase of Hudson Jeans.

Get 50% off select shoes and denim this week at Love.

Merci Beaucoup is holding a buy-one-get-one-half-off sale on jewelry this week.

All this month at Air Blow Dry Bar & Salon, buy two Kérastase products and get the third half off.