Sales roundup: Grand opening of The Christmas Store & More, Student discount at The Backpacker, and tons of trunk shows

A quick look at sales around town:

The Christmas Store & More, a pop-up shop at 12025 Industriplex Blvd., is hosting its grand opening this September 15 and 16. Shop this weekend for a sneak peek at the newest trends in Christmas decor.

Make an appointment at Carriages Fine Clothier this Friday for the Samuelsohn trunk show. All custom suits and sports coats will be buy one get one 50% off.

Students can save and serve at The Backpacker this week, with 10% of all purchases going toward hurricane relief efforts at universities and additional 10% off for you.

Air Blow Dry Bar is continuing its August specials through September! For your first cut and color, you’ll get 20% off plus $10 off your favorite thermique.

Today, September 14, and tomorrow, September 15, Head Over Heels is hosting a Isola and Sofft trunk show, with each purchase entering you into a drawing to win a free pair of shoes.

Through Saturday, for every $50 you spend at Rodéo Boutique you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card giveaway. The winner will be announced on Monday.

Students, Pure Barre is offering special rates of just $125 for a month, or $99 with a three-month contract.

Just in time for homecoming, Rush Salon is offering special pampering packages that include hair style, makeup and airbrush tans.

The Queen Bee’s boxwood wreath pre-sale ends tomorrow, Friday, September 15.

Monochrome’s semi-annual sale is happening now through September 25, with items 15% to 75% off.

The Sunday, September 17, Baton Rouge Fashion Council hosts the Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Crowne Plaza. More than 20 local boutiques will be offering crazy low prices on all of their end-of-season merchandise, including shoes and accessories.

Southern Sophisticate is celebrating its first birthday this Saturday, September 16, with the ultimate shopping experience.

Join Alexander’s Highland Market this Sunday, September 17, for a Pop-Up Farmers Market benefiting the Bella Bowman Foundation.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.