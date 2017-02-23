Sales roundup: Formal gowns on sale at local boutiques, Vera Bradley at Sanctuary Home & Gifts

A look at area sales and events:

Southern Sophisticate is holding a buy-one-get-one-free sale on jeans, pants, sweaters, vests, jackets, boots and more, while supplies last.

Mardi Gras ball gowns are now marked down 50% at Blink Boutique.

Lukka is making way for new arrivals with a 40%- to 60%-off sale this week.

This week, all formal gowns are an additional 25% off at Swap Boutique.

Massey’s Professional Outfitters is having a winter clearance sale this week.

All winter and fall items are on sale this week at Oh Baby, with prices starting at $10.

The Keeping Room is offering 20% off Page Stationery wedding invitations.

Red Door Interiors has marked all Mardi Gras items down 50% off.

Recently retired Vera Bradley items have been marked down 30% at Sanctuary Home & Gifts.

Bridal Boutique is hosting an Allure Bridal trunk show this Friday through Sunday, February 24-26. Call (225) 925-1135 to schedule an appointment.

All Mardi Gras drinkware is 20% off at Merci Beaucoup now through Mardi Gras, March 28.

