Sales roundup: Formal gowns on sale at local boutiques, Vera Bradley at Sanctuary Home & Gifts
A look at area sales and events:
Southern Sophisticate is holding a buy-one-get-one-free sale on jeans, pants, sweaters, vests, jackets, boots and more, while supplies last.
Mardi Gras ball gowns are now marked down 50% at Blink Boutique.
Lukka is making way for new arrivals with a 40%- to 60%-off sale this week.
This week, all formal gowns are an additional 25% off at Swap Boutique.
Massey’s Professional Outfitters is having a winter clearance sale this week.
All winter and fall items are on sale this week at Oh Baby, with prices starting at $10.
The Keeping Room is offering 20% off Page Stationery wedding invitations.
Red Door Interiors has marked all Mardi Gras items down 50% off.
Recently retired Vera Bradley items have been marked down 30% at Sanctuary Home & Gifts.
Bridal Boutique is hosting an Allure Bridal trunk show this Friday through Sunday, February 24-26. Call (225) 925-1135 to schedule an appointment.
All Mardi Gras drinkware is 20% off at Merci Beaucoup now through Mardi Gras, March 28.
Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.
