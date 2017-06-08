Sales roundup: Father’s Day finds at Elizabethan Gallery, Stella Cove Trunk Show at Victoria’s Toy Station, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Head over to Victoria’s Toy Station to check out its Stella Cove swimwear trunk show, beginning this Friday, June 9, and running through next week.

Today, Thursday, June 8, until 7 p.m., Elizabethan Gallery will host a “Guess What—Dads Like Art Too!” event just in time for Father’s Day. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dads to help choose an original painting or print. Gallery artists will also be there to discuss their technique and/or paint on site, and Keith Douglas will be drawing original caricatures after 2 p.m. by appointment. Refreshments will be served all day, with hors d’oeuvres served between 4 and 7 p.m.

This Saturday, June 10, the Red Stick Farmers Market will continue its summer Fresh Fest with a “Blueberry Bash” theme, featuring a cooking demonstration by Alice Womble from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. The market opens at 8 a.m. on Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

Prodoh brand clothing has been marked down 30% at B Kids.

Red Door Interiors is still holding a 20%-off sale on select merchandise.

Shoppers can still use the code “HAPPY” for 20% off when they buy online from The Royal Standard this week.

This Friday through next Saturday, June 9 to 17, I Do Bridal Couture will host a Blue Willow by Anne Barge trunk show at the salon.

BOGO 50% off all clothing and shoes at Bella Bella throughout the month of June.

La Mer Luxury Swim & Resort Wear will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, June 1o, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with discounts, drinks and door prizes.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.