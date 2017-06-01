Sales roundup: Extended Memorial Day sales, Glassybaby pop-up at Custom Linens, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Custom Linens will hold a Glassybaby pop-up shop to benefit Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge next Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Both locations of NK Boutique will continue their Memorial Day sale events this week, with 20%-50% off storewide merchandise, excluding new arrivals, Tory Burch and jewelry.

Red Door Interiors is also continuing its 20%-0ff sale this week.

Take 20% off your online order at The Royal Standard this week with the code “HAPPY”.

Artvark Ltd. will be open today, Thursday, June 1, and tomorrow, Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patti DuPree Furniture has extended its Memorial Day Sale, with up to half off on select merchandise.

I Do Bridal Couture will host a Liancarlo trunk show this Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. Call 225-361-0377 to book an appointment.

All beach and swimwear are half off this week at Rodéo Boutique.

Today through Monday, June 12, Mignon Faget Galleries in the Mall of Louisiana will take 20% off purchases of $100-$249, 25% off $250-$499, and 30% off $500 or more.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.