Sales roundup: Earthly Concerns tent sale, Bad Bunny Bash at 1010 Nic, and more

A look at area sales and events:

The shops at 1010 Nic will join together for a Bad Bunny Bash today from 5 to 9 p.m., with live music, drinks and bites from . An Easter egg hunt will also feature prizes from center tenants

Perkins Rowe will set the stage for another Rock N Rowe concert tonight, Thursday, April 13, featuring Remnants as the live musical act from 6 to 9 p.m. Pull up a lawn chair of your own or grab a seat outside at restaurants like Lava Cantina, California Pizza Kitchen, Kona Grill or Bin 77 to enjoy this free, pet-friendly event.

NK Boutique‘s Corporate location is holding a Gypsy trunk show today, Thursday, April 13, during which shoppers can receive 15% off the collection and meet with the line’s owner and creator Jeannette Simon.

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts is offering 40% off all Easter decor this week.

Earthly Concerns‘ annual tent sale begins today, Thursday, April 13, with 20% to 80% off shoes.

Starting this week, Hey Penelope has permanently removed all shipping and handling charges on any orders placed online, over the phone, or through Etsy.

The Optical Shoppe is continuing its spring sale, with 30% off select designer sunglasses and frames.

Receive 50% off all Easter decor at Red Door Interiors.

Today, Thursday, April 13, is the last day to get $25 off all Easter items at The Queen Bee.

