Sales roundup: Custom wedding dress trunk show, Shoe sale at Eros, and more
I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an Amsale x You trunk show this Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. The event allows brides to create their own one-of-a-kind dream dress by working with an Amsale stylist. Appointments can be made online here, or by calling the store at 225-361-0377.
Select shoes are 50% off now at Eros. Follow along on social media here for a look at the available styles.
Denim is 30% off at Edit by LBP. Use the code “JEAN30” to get the discount online.
All swimwear and swim accessories are 30% off at Currie
Beaded by B and Give a Fork are coming together for a Pop Up Shop tonight, Thursday, June 20, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event aims to acquire donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. See this post for more information.
There are brand-new markdowns online at Dee Keller Designs. See the full selection of styles here.
Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.
