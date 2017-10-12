Sales roundup: Deck the halls at Billy Heroman’s, Hunt for Halloween costumes at Theatre BR, and more

A quick look at sales around town:

Next Wednesday, October 18, enjoy a special customer appreciation party at Billy Heroman’s Flowers & Gifts Planscaping from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the North Harrell’s Ferry Road location. While the main event will be the unveiling of the Christmas Room, the party will also feature up to 50% off regular-price items as well as door prizes and drinks.

Find the perfect Halloween costume this Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at Theatre Baton Rouge’s annual costume sale. The sale will feature costumes as well as vintage clothes, with items starting as low as 50 cents.

The local online “shoetique” Areik Soles is having a BOGO $5 sale; buy a pair of fall booties and get a faux fur clutch for only $5.

To celebrate its new location on Jefferson Highway, RussoRoss is hosting a Joseph Ribkoff trunk show today, October 12, until 6 p.m.

If you missed LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s big PlantFest! sale last weekend, have no fear. Today, Thursday, October 12, and tomorrow, October 13, the arboretum will host a special “Plantfest! post-sale,” with special discounts for PlantFest! volunteers and Hilltop members.

Tomorrow, Friday, October 13, Anton’s Fine Jewelry is hosting a JudeFrances Trunk Show from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to showcasing the entire JudeFrances line, all purchases come with a free gift.

Lukka Boutique is having a Spend More, Get More sale, today, Thursday, October 12, through this Saturday, October 14, with discounts of up to 30% off purchases of $750 or more.

Lure Boutique has all summer styles still in stock marked 25% off.

Rodéo Boutique is getting in the fall spirit with sweet treats and 50% off select items.

Tonight, Thursday, October 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., don’t miss NK Boutique’s VIP Fashion Event at its Corporate location. Treat yourself to Champagne and hors d’oeuvres and shop NK’s new holiday collections. There will be in-store discounts and giveaways, as well as a chance to win a $500 gift card and a private style party worth $2,000.

Red Door Interiors will only remain open until next Friday, October 20. Merchandise has been marked down to 60% off, with great deals on fall and Halloween decor.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.