Sales roundup: Barre3 opens its doors, Southern Sophisticate holds BOGO sale, and more

Barre3 Baton Rouge is having its grand opening next Monday, January 30, and will celebrate by offering one free class for each new student through Thursday, February 5. Also stop by to enjoy treats, giveaways and complimentary childcare (just remember to register first!) during select classes.

Grace George Jewelry is having its closing business sale one day only this Saturday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its studio at 2051 Silverside Dr., Ste. 110. Stop by for a last chance at jewelry-making tools and components, semi-precious stones and chains, plus anything else that must go.

Southern Sophisticate is having a BOGO 50%-off sale on boots, jeans, pants, sweaters, vests and jackets this week.

Ballin’s LTD is hosting a Sympli Spring 2017 trunk show next Tuesday, January 31.

Edge Boutique is having a buy-one-get-one-free sale on shoes this week.

Perlis is still having its Winter Sale, with 20% to 50% off in store-wide savings.

The Backpacker continues its Winter White-Out Sale, with 50% off an assortment of winter gear until it’s all sold out.

The Silver Sun is in the last days of its moving sale, which means 20% to 75% off storewide.

Now through Tuesday, January 31, double your order of 25 or more flat and folded note cards for free at the Keeping Room’s website, thekeepingroombr.com.

The American Heart Association, Macy’s, and the Fashion Association at LSU is hosting a Hemline for Hearts event this Saturday, January 28, on the first floor of Macy’s at the Mall of Louisiana. LSU fashion merchandising students have designed garments to be made completely out of red paper hearts, and they will construct them between 1 and 4 p.m. and will be judged at 4 p.m. The paper garments will remain on display at the store for a week.

Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar is offering a special deal before Valentine’s Day, with $30 off an $80-value package that includes one Airstyle blowout, one mini lip gloss pack and one mini spray pack. Call (225) 819-3238 to schedule.

Bridal Boutique is hosting a Badgley Mischka trunk show now through this Sunday, January 29. Call now to schedule an appointment.

I Do Bridal Couture will host an Alvina Valenta trunk show next Thursday through Saturday, February 2-4.

Lukka is marking down all sale items an additional 20% today though this Saturday, January 28.

Time Warp Boutique is offering 20% off all purchases of $50 or more, now through the end of January.

NK Boutique‘s Hollydale location is having its last tent sale of the season this weekend.

