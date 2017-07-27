Sales roundup: 50% off Tamarian rugs at Dixon Smith Interiors, Acadian House Kitchen + Bath open house event, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Dixon Smith Interiors is having a Tamarian Rug Sale this week, with 50% all rugs through Friday, July 28.

Red Door Interiors is continuing its summer 20%-off sale.

Acadian House Kitchen + Bath Design will hold an Open House event next Wednesday, August 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. The free and family-friendly afternoon will feature wine and food tastings by Chef Matt Reed, product and service giveaways, and design demonstrations that will educate guests on different aspects of home renovation and design.

Sanctuary Home & Gifts is having a summer sale on cover ups, coolers, beach totes and beach towels.

Bridal Boutique is continuing its National Bridal Sale Event until next Monday, July 31.

Blush Formal & Bridal is still offering 20% off of special orders, sample gowns, bridal accessories and already-reduced merchandise for brides affected by the closing of Alfred Angelo.

Bustle will host its semi-annual sale next Wednesday and Thursday, August 2 and 3, with more than 100 gowns marked down up to 70%. Plus, bring your Alfred Angelo receipt for an additional 30% off already reduced sample sale gowns. Visit semiannualsale.eventbrite.com to book your appointment now.

Bella Bella is continuing its summer sale, with 50% off clothing and 25% off shoes, plus an additional 50% off clearance.

The Backpacker is offering a free T-shirt with each purchase of a backpack in-store.

The Silver Sun is holding its semi-annual clearance sale this month.

Southern Eye Center is offering 30% off all sunglasses now through Monday, July 31.

Now through September 1, Hey Penelope will be a donation drop-off site for Girls on the Run. In exchange, take 20% off your purchase on the day of your drop-off (some exclusions apply).

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts has marked all in-stock lamps and wall decor 35% off, now through Monday, July 31.

