Sales roundup: Black Friday deals, Small Business Saturday sales, and more

A look at sales in the area:

Sosis Boutique is offering special deals all weekend with the opportunity to earn Sosis cash, free gifts with purchase, and 15% off leggings. Also, Friday, November 24, Sosis will be hosting the fashion bloggers behind Cobalt Chronicles, Le Chateaux Style and Simple Style Gal in the store from 5 to 7 p.m. Check out Sosis’ website for more details.

The Royal Standard is offering week-long sales both in stores and online on everything from holiday decor to outerwear.

Edit by LBP is starting Black Friday off early with 30% off select merchandise.

Prints, canvases and more are 40% off at Eye Wander Photo this Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26.

Use the promo code “THANKFUL” to get 15% off at Annie Claire Designs.

Lulu & Bean is offering special savings and treats for the whole family on Black Friday, November 24.

Bustle Bridal is offering 20% off gowns during its White Friday Sale this Friday, November 25. Purchase a ticket to secure an appointment.

Giving week continues at Giggles through Sunday, November 26, with 10% of sales going to local nonprofits that work tirelessly to support children throughout the Baton Rouge community.

Sign up for Mimosa Handcrafted’s newsletter to learn about exclusive deals for Cyber Monday, November 27.

From now, November 22, through Sunday, December 3, get 20% off all in-stock gowns at Bridal Boutique. Call (225) 925-1135 to make an appointment.

Items are marked down as low as 65% off at Lukka Boutique.

Wanderlust by Abby is offering 10% off storewide through Friday, November 24.

Through Saturday, November 25, receive 15% off all in-stock and custom upholstery at Mint.

Blush Formal & Bridal is hosting a White Saturday Sale this Saturday, November 25, with an additional 15% off sample sale gowns and 10% off all accessories. To book an appointment, visit blushbr.com or call (225) 330-4980.

This Friday, November 24, Louisiana Art & Science Museum is offering two memberships for the price of one.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.