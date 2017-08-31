Sales roundup: Samir Rugs anniversary sale, Shop to help hurricane victims, and more

A quick look at sales around town:

Samir Oriental Rugs has fine oriental and antique rugs at discounted prices as part of its ongoing 40th anniversary sale.

Laura Welch Taylor: Art has pledged to donate 100% of proceeds from sales of her stock prints to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Browse the collection of prints at laurawtaylor.com.

The Queen Bee is now offering 20% off any item in the store with a donation of a Walmart, Home Depot or Lowe’s gift card to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Also, the store is holding a pre-sale for preserved boxwood wreaths now through Sept. 15; place orders by calling 225-924-3530. Wreaths will ship the first week of October.

Southern Sophisticate is donating proceeds from sales of all its new Roma boots to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

From now until Sept. 8, Quaint + Whim photography is donating $100 to the Bayou Fellowship Church in Houston for every purchase of a mini-session gift card as part of the photographer’s “Flooded with Love” promotion. Help photographer TahJah Harmony reach her $1,000 goal to help with the effort in Houston.

Mo’s Art Supply in Baton Rouge is continuing its back-to-school sale. Select brands of paper, palettes, pens, pencils and brushes are marked 20-40% off. Students receive 15% off on all items that aren’t discounted.

It’s the last week of The Lemon Tree Gifts & Paper summer clearance sale. All summer clearance items are discounted 75% off.

Head on over to Ballin’s Ltd. for its Pre-Labor Day Sale lasting until Saturday, Sept. 2. All of its sale items will be marked 75% off the original price.

EDIT by LBP’s sale rack is now 70% off in anticipation of Labor Day.

Does your tween need some new back-to-school jeans? Hurry over to Tangerine for the last few hours of its Rainy Day Sale. Jeans are buy one, get one 50% off until 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 31.

Carriages Fine Clothier is continuing its summer sale, with select summer fashions discounted up to 70% off. This sale ends Sept. 3.

Perlis is offering 20% off all sale merchandise until Sept. 2.

Pearson’s Travel World has all of its summer luggage on clearance.

Swap Boutique is offering 20% off all purchases this Saturday, Sept. 2. It will also be serving wine after 12 p.m.

Patti Dupree Furniture and Interiors is having a Labor Day Sale from Friday, Sept. 1 until Sunday, Sept. 4, with upholstery, furniture, art, lamps and other accessories marked up to 50% off. Ten percent of the Labor Day Sale proceeds will go to the Houston branch of Habit for Humanity.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.