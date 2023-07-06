Feel bright and bold with July’s color of the month | By Lilly Chastain -

Independence Day may be over, but that won’t stop us from celebrating! We’re ready to take on warm weather with our July color of the month: Ruby red.

This vibrant and bold hue perfectly captures the spirit of the summer with styling options that work for other seasons as well. Not surprisingly, boutiques throughout Baton Rouge—aka Red Stick—are aglow in this radiant red shade.

Grab your sun hat and shades because this bikini is going overboard with summer style. A bright and fun swimsuit is perfect for a tropical vacation or day on the boat with friends and family. Find this one at Swap Boutique.

Step up your happy hour outfit with this fun and flirty frock from Love. Dress this outfit down with sandals for a casual weekend brunch, or dress it up with heels as your go-to for girls’ night out.

Nothing says date night like the color red, and this pleated, cut-out dress from August is just asking to be taken out on the town. Pair this midi with strappy heels and simple jewelry for a night on the town.

Going to a summer wedding? Be a stand-out guest with these two options from Chatta Box. The thin-yet-detailed fabric provides a comfortable, easy breezy look for a summer event.

Look caliente all day with this fun, fringe short set from NK Hollydale. This summer staple is an easy outfit for casual dinner or a day by the pool with the kids.

Who doesn’t love a cute and comfy summer slide? These red sandals from Lukka Boutique are an easy slip-on shoe for poolside lunch or a sandy getaway.