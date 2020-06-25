Red, white and blue looks from local boutiques

We blinked and it’s nearly the Fourth of July. This summer has been anything but ordinary. However, while celebrations remain small, we’re committed to making this year’s mid-summer party as exciting as possible. The key? A new outfit.

Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, on the river or just in your backyard, we rounded up a few of our favorite looks from local boutiques. Read on for all of the details and click the Instagram links for purchasing information.

Red and unstructured, this dress is ideal for all Fourth of July festivities, especially when paired with a straw hat.

You can’t go wrong with a classic T-shirt. We love the vintage look of this one from Love.

Talk about a dream dress. This white maxi will carry you through the rest of the summer. And make it extra festive for the Fourth by adding red or blue statement earrings.

Blue bikini for the win. We think a brand-new bathing suit is a holiday necessity.

We love that this red and white striped T-shirt by Sweet Baton Rouge gives a nod to the best state in the country.

This tie-dye maxi can be dressed up or down, making it ideal for by the pool or at the dinner table.

The detailing on this red one-piece makes it a showstopper.

This striped long-sleeve is perfect for post-beach, especially paired with these red shorts.

A romper for more than one occasion. This stunning staple is great for the holiday, but also amazing to have on hand once events start up again.

Share your Fourth of July pictures with us by tagging @inRegister on Instagram.