Quarantine and chill: Local boutique finds to lounge in

Social distancing, but make it cute–right? It’s almost like the fashion industry knew we were going to be working from home with the amount of cute leisurewear available right now. I’m not gonna lie, as much as I love my dresses and blouses, there’s something about working in a tie-dye sweatsuit that makes me feel more on brand with myself. And although the days of in-store shopping sprees might be on pause, many Baton Rouge retailers are going digital and operating online through e-shops and social media.

So, if you’re tired of lounging in that old T-shirt and wanting to freshen up your at-home uniform, click the pictures below and show some support for a few of our favorite local boutiques.

I’m telling you, a good tie-dye set is bound to make these gloomy days a bit brighter.

Just because date night might have been moved to your back porch doesn’t mean you can’t look adorable–and comfy–for your boo.

Bring a little bit of that blue sky into your living room with this dreamy two-piece set.

We can’t go brunching at our favorite restaurants, but we can still look look the part while enjoying a mimosa or two in our own kitchens.

Quarantine-induced matching with your roommates or sisters just got a whole lot cuter with these animal-print sets.

Who else is loving the tie-dye everything this season? Give it all to me.

View this post on Instagram Our new uniform!😍 Shop online! WWW.LOVEBATONROUGE.COM #shoplocal #shoplovebatonrouge A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

At-home workouts don’t mean sacrificing cute athlesiure, and I’m going to live by that.

Find me looking fabulous while binge watching literally anything in this outfit.

Which look is your vibe during social distancing season? Let us know in the comments below.