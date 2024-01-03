Put your best foot forward in 2024 with these three shoe trends | By Sally Grace Cagle -

It sometimes feels impossible to keep up with the constantly changing fashion trends. But there are a few 2024 shoe trend predictions that just make sense. To help us step into the new year in style, Aria owner Bonnie Dial breaks down the top three trends we’ll see this year.

Kitten Heels

“Kitten heels are a must. Pair them with everything from your office suiting to your cropped high-waist flare jeans. Add a quiet luxury top and a metallic clutch to complete the look. I’m loving a kitten heel and adore the feminine flare it exudes.”

Slingback Pumps

“Slingback pumps are perfect paired with your leg-lengthening pants or denim. The sexy yet still sophisticated look is here for spring 2024. Wear them in a fun pop of color with a jeweled toe (like the pair below) for a fresh take on the classic shoe silhouette.”

Mesh ballet flats

“The mesh ballet flat can be anything from a ‘plain Jane’ neutral slip-on to a bejeweled one-strap flat for the girl who wants a little extra flair. Wear them now with denim maxis and a sweater, and wear them later with spring dresses and short sets.”