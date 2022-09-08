September’s color of the month is fit for royalty

With the switch to a fall state of mind alongside the start of football season, we decided to spotlight a regal purple as September’s color of the month. Besides being one of the Tigers’ signature colors, the shade has long symbolized things like royalty, magic and power. In the hopes of bringing those attributes into our lives, we rounded up a few purple picks from local boutiques below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Spero Boutiques (@blusperoboutiques)

Wearing these shorts from Blu Spero is just one way to dazzle a room with confidence. Pair them with a plain top and simple shoes, and you’ve got statement-making style on lock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Scott (@kendrascott)

Surely gemstones are an acceptable way to accentuate your inner royalty. Kendra Scott stocks a few purple accessories designed to add a pop of elegance without breaking the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LD Linens & Decor (@ldlinensbr)

To get ready for game days this season, we’re looking to these pouches from LD Linens & Decor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merci Beaucoup Boutique (@mercibeaucoupbr)

Purple is a statement all its own, but it also plays well with other shades. Just look at Merci Beaucoup, which offers a variety of violet-toned earrings to catch the fading autumnal light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

There’s no shame in being bold. Especially if you’re walking into a room wearing boots like these from Hemline. Plus, with the cooler season on the way, you’ll be needing to let your footwear veer in a warmer direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baton Rouge Succulent Co. (@brsucculentco)

It’s hard not to immediately think LSU when you see purple. These dried floral arrangements from Baton Rouge Succulent Co. will last the whole season long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peregrin’s Home Store (@peregrins_homestore)

Sometimes, even a scent can evoke the qualities of a rich, autumnal fruitiness, which is just the case in Peregrin’s Home Store’s newly stocked NEST New York Autumn Plum line of candles, whose elegant hue complements the warm, sweet fragrance within.

Follow us @inregister for more seasonal trends.