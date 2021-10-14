Pumpkin spice, but make it fashion

We already know that pumpkin spice is great in lattes, baked goods and the cozy scent of candles. But what about in the closet? Here at inRegister, we’re doubling down on the fall-favorite flavor by seeing how its toasty tones work on dresses, sweaters, shorts and more. Read on to give ’em pumpkin to talk about this autumn:

Dress things up or down with this puff-sleeve dress that’s ideal for everything from work to brunch to a cocktail party.

Sweater weather is on the way! As the temperatures drop, snuggle up in this cozy color-block cardigan for throwing on over a tank or wearing beautifully buttoned up.

Consider this two-piece matching set a throw-on-and-go option, whether with sneakers for a casual look, or with heels for a night out.

When you can’t go to a pumpkin patch, bring the pumpkin patch to you! The full spectrum of soft autumn shades pairs with any neutral tone out there.

When it comes to humid fall temperatures in south Louisiana, texture goes a long way in letting basic colors stand out from the boring T-shirt crowd.

Thanksgiving may be another month away, but we’re already grateful for the chic silhouettes showing up in shop windows this season.

A neutral, latte-tone get-up needs only a purple scarf to become just the thing for fall in Death Valley.

Follow along with us on Instagram for more fashion inspiration @inregister.