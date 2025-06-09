Proper & Co. is opening a new location in Covington | By Ryn Lakvold -

After launching I Do Bridal Couture in Baton Rouge and expanding the business to Covington, Ramsey Roberts introduced a new concept in 2024. Proper & Co. offers curated looks for brides, the mothers of the bride and groom, guests and attendees of events outside of wedding festivities, from Mardi Gras balls to galas to debutante celebrations. Just one year after launching, the new business is following in I Do’s footsteps with a new store opening in Covington.

“Now, our brides can find their dream gown at I Do in Covington, then walk right next door to Proper & Co. to help complete the vision with the perfect look for mom,” Roberts says. “It’s a seamless, elevated experience and one we’re so excited to offer to the families we love serving.”

Designer offerings will vary by location, with exclusive labels at each. For instance, the Baton Rouge store carries Anne Barge, Amsale, Lela Rose and more. Proper & Co. in Covington will stock gowns from Audrey + Brooks, Frascara, Gemy Maalouf and several others.

“When selecting designers or brands to carry in our store, we look for those that embody a blend of classic style, fresh perspective and timeless elegance, all while resonating with the spirit of the Southern woman,” she explains. “Each collection we bring in must feel refined, current and made to stand the test of time, just like the women we serve.”

An opening date for Proper & Co. in Covington has not yet been announced. For now, select mother of the bride gowns are in stock with appointments available at I Do Bridal Couture Covington.

“Making women feel beautiful and special is the best part,” Roberts says. “It’s not every day we get to wear something that’s both empowering and a true reflection of our unique beauty. Being part of that moment is an incredible honor.”

Learn more about the Proper & Co. experience in Baton Rouge in this article. And for the latest updates on Proper & Co. in Covington, follow @properandcompanyla on Instagram.