Pony up: Equestrian style for home and wardrobe

While the rodeo holds a special place in our hearts, this month, something slightly more refined has our attention. Namely, the equestrian style that is so often associated with royals—and royal adjacents—around the world. And while the Royal Ascot is out of our reach, capturing the event’s preppy style is shockingly simple. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or content to be a spectator, these finds from local stores will speak to your horse sense.