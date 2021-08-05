Get in touch with your inner Elle Woods with pink styles fit for every event

There’s a reason Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character Elle Woods has stayed at the forefront of people’s minds since her fashionable debut in 2001. While that might have something to do with her girl-power attitude and acute knowledge of the inner workings of a perm, we think it also has something to do with her unforgettable color palette.

In the hands of the rom-com starlet, bright pink is a statement, but not one to be used sparingly. Washing over every aspect of Woods’ wardrobe, the hue is more of a symbol for her unabashed commitment to her individuality than simply a sign of her girliness. This month, we’re hoping to harness a little of that confidence by adopting a lot of Woods’ trademark color.

Below, we rounded up an entire day’s worth of pink looks from local boutiques because “whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.”