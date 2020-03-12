Pinch-proof outfits perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

The postponement of the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade is sad but that won’t stop us from repping the bright hue anyway. Boutiques all over the region are stocked full of St. Patrick-approved graphic tees, skirts and accessories. We’re not about to let all of that go to waste.

To help you track down the perfect outfit bound to make your friends green with envy, we’ve rounded up our picks from a few of our favorite local boutiques.

These sham-rockin’ outfits from NK Hollydale are perfect for Saturday’s expected high temps and cloudy skies.

Because being comfy and cute is important. Especially since the day starts at 10 a.m. and for some doesn’t end ’til the last call.

This neon green bomber is everything we need to look sporty yet stylish all weekend long. Not only is it perfect for the afternoon parade, but also the Shamrock Run Saturday morning.

Who doesn’t want a little sparkle to take their basic graphic tee to the next level? Pair it with a cute denim skirt and your favorite sneakers and you’re ready to roll.

If green just isn’t your color, it’s your lucky day because this white and multi-colored top from Hemline will protect you from the pinch and keep you looking cute as ever.

If you happen to be blowing off the parade for something a little more upscale, this dress is completely on brand for the holiday weekend.

Pairing a cute green midi skirt with this casual top gives us all of the elevated street style feels we crave on a Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Meet me under the overpass 💚 A post shared by Blu Spero Boutiques (@blusperoboutiques) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:06am PST

OK, so we need this shirt and an Overpass Merchant cheeseburger like yesterday. Truly it isn’t St. Paddy’s in Baton Rouge without a little dose of Overpass.

It’s hard not to celebrate when your earrings are this cute. They’re the exact pop of green needed to complete any and every outfit.

Will you be wearin’ the green in the days to come? Be sure to take us along on all of your St. Paddy’s Day-related adventures by tagging us in your Patty’s Day pics on Instagram, @inregister.