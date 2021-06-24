Get summer ready with these peach-hued picks from local shops

Peach season is officially here—both in terms of the fuzzy fruit and also its namesake color, which, much like actual peaches, is wonderfully reminiscent of summertime. Naturally, the orangey-pink hue is finding a place as the statement shade for, well, everything this season.

To bank on that bounty, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite peach-hued summer essentials from around town. Click on the accounts below for pricing and purchasing information:

Perhaps the quintessential summer necessity, this peach swimsuit is sure to make a splash.

Escape to a tropical paradise without leaving your living room with this Havana-inspired, perfectly peachy candle.

When it comes to summer style, give us everything easy and breezy in this heat. Bright peach is the perfect pop to elevate this classic tank.

This peach tote is the summer essential to hold all your summer essentials. Lightweight and waterproof, neoprene bags are just as functional for this season as they are trendy.

A paperbag waist takes a peachy turn in these trousers that combine city-girl cuteness with a cottagecore cut.

After a long day of fun in the sun, a relaxing peachy bubble bath is a must.

For days when we aren’t living out summer adventures and facing reality, these cheeky peach notepads are a sweet choice for brightening up our workspace.

A beach blanket, sarong coverup and wall decor all in one? This rosy tapestry is the be-all and end-all to summer style.

