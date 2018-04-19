OOTD inspiration: Show-stopping spring looks with local boutiques

Everyone needs a little outfit inspiration to knock you out of your comfort zone and make sure that daily uniform takes some days off. Enter social media. Well, we are cutting out the middle man to bring expertly engineered outfits straight from the fashionably dressed stylists who call local boutiques home.

Frill Seeking with NK Boutique

This spring, ruffles are a girl’s best friend, as the ultimate girly embellishment has taken over the fashion world. But lacy sundresses aren’t the only place to find them. NK Boutique on Corporate is re-imagining the often casual element to create classic looks that can go from work to a night out.

“Even the most ‘no frills’ wearing kind of girl can’t ignore the call for one of our favorite go-to spring look,” says NK’s Madeline Taylor of the look pictured above. “This marriage of romance and structure features the finest white silk micro-pleated crop top, matched with the structured silhouette of our must-have bubblegum pink cropped trousers. End it in these chunky gold platform sandals for an all-around, everyday and everywhere refined look.”

For more from the team at NK Corporate, as well as NK Hollydale, check out the stores’ social media here and here.

Emerald Envy with Edit by LBP

Jewel tones? For spring? Now that is groundbreaking. And for the girls at Edit by LBP, it’s all about breaking the fashion norms and stepping out of your comfort zone. Pairing emerald green with more typically summer textures like raffia adds interest and elevates the outfit to expert status.

“Our favorite thing for spring so far has been a pop of unexpected jewel tones, lightweight knits and raffia textured accessories,” says owner Lauren Bailey Pollard.

For more cutting-edge yet classic looks, check out Edit by LBP in person at the store on Perkins Road, or follow the store on social media for daily updates here and here.

Cool and Classic with Head Over Heels

Jean shorts are part of everyone’s spring, summer and sometimes even fall uniform. Bringing the staple from casual to classic, however, can be a challenge. The girls at Head Over Heels on Corporate note that with a few breezy but polished tops and statement accessories, like a straw hat, your favorite pair of shorts can take on all new life. Pair all of that with this season’s must-have sandal, a bow-adorned flat sandal, and you are ready to run out the door.

For more go-to looks from the Head Over Heels, follow the store on social media here and here, or visit the Baton Rouge location on Corporate Boulevard.