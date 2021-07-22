Ring in the Olympics with red, white and blue looks from around town

In honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and all of the anticipation leading up to it, we are making preparations to cheer on Team USA in style. That’s why we rounded up our favorite red, white and blue looks from local boutiques.

Read on to get some last-minute outfit inspiration to show your team pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

Choose your color. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these subtly patriotic dresses for Olympic season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

If you are a lover of blue, this one is for you. Keep it casual with a pair a denim shorts and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE (@nkboutique)

Although seemingly simple, this bright red eyelet top brings the perfect touch of texture. And these staple white denim shorts and neutral slides complete the summery look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErosBatonRouge (@erosbatonrouge)

A blue linen dress with bell sleeves AND pockets? This mini is endlessly on trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C U R R I E (@shopcurrie)

This may not be the suit Olympian Katie Ledecky would sport during the 800-meter freestyle, but we think this patriotic pool look is gold-medal-worthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErosBatonRouge (@erosbatonrouge)

Certainly the only thing better than a romper is a red and white dip-dyed romper. And just like that, your outfit is complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

While we often opt for the bold and vibrant, these muted hues still give a subtle nod to the red, white and blue.

