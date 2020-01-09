National championship outfits Joe Burrow is sure to love

The stretch of I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is a hotly traveled highway, especially post-Epiphany, aka the official start of the Mardi Gras season. The start of this year’s festivities looks a little different, though–in addition to the road warriors wearing traditional Mardi Gras colors, Baton Rougeans will flood I-10 and all of New Orleans with strictly purple and gold as we head into the national championship game weekend.

So if you’re driving down to NOLA and need an outfit just as bad as Trevor Lawrence needs a haircut, we’ve rounded up the perfect looks that are bound to bring home a win.

Tiger print may be a little team-neutral since Clemson’s mascot is a tiger, too. However, this purple sweater is just what you need if you still want to show off your stripes.

Maxi skirts for the win, ladies. This printed maxi and beret look gives all the influencer vibes, and will look perfect in your post-win Instagram pic.

We really love a good pair of joggers in 2020, and this outfit is ideal for anyone looking to keep the vibes sporty and chic.

View this post on Instagram These dresses are HALF OFF just in time for the national championship! A post shared by PoshBoutique (@poshboutique_br) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:49pm PST

Ditching the guys and making the natty a girls’ trip? This dress is perfect for matching with your BFF and looking spirited while doing it. Plus, it’s half off right now #score.

Geaux Leopards, right? It’s no secret that leopard and cheetah prints are basically second nature to LSU fans, and this sparkly top is a great way to stand out in the dome.

If your style is more neutral and less colorful, then you’re sure to look like a star amongst the rest in this chic ensemble.

How fabulous is this sweater? No doubt rocking this sweater will result in plenty of compliments and hopefully a Bayou Bengals win.

This sweatshirt would be perfect for going to the Dome or laying low at home. The tiger detail on the neckline serves as a subtle yet fun way to show your team spirit.

Don’t forget your all-important clear bag! Geaux Clear Collection is offering complimentary Baton Rouge area delivery today, January 9, through Sunday, January 12, at noon. Use the code “SHIPBOUND” to redeem the offer online.

What will you be wearing when LSU wins the national championship? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to tag us in all of your game day pictures on Instagram.