Spotted: The MidCity Makeup Bag from Gretta Garments

Local designer Grace Chetta has already made a name for herself in the Baton Rouge fashion scene, known for her whimsical dresses in vintage styles and fabrics produced under her Gretta Garments moniker. Now, the brand is expanding with the recent launch of a new series of makeup bags emblematic of the funky, floral vibes of the Mid City arts district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretta Garments (@grettagarments)

Priced at $68, the bags come in four different patterns—blue, pink, ivory and yellow—and can be purchased online at grettagarments.com.