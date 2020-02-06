Makeup tips for a cool and confident Valentine’s Day

I’m a one-palette kind of girl. The colors I use are obvious, as the tin shines out from under the last thin layer of pigment. I’m a creature of habit, and while this may be an advantage when it comes to my morning routine, it has had a detrimental effect on my makeup looks. But change is in the air.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, local makeup artist Olga Longoria is here to mix up the way we see the makeup that is sitting in the vanity drawer.

“Makeup should be a part of our wardrobe,” explains Longoria. “We select an outfit to fit the occasion every day. In order to fit the part, the attire must be selected carefully by making sure the color is good for us, the fit is right, it’s proper for the occasion, and we feel confident in it. Makeup also should be worn to enhance our natural beauty”

Longoria is giving makeup lessons during a Valentine’s Day event at the Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center next Friday, February 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In preparation for that event, we sat down with her to get her tips and tricks for creating confidence through makeup. Read on for her tips, and to reserve a spot with Longoria, call 225-906-5228.

Know where to start.

Focus on your best features and bring those out. The key is to look well put together and to feel confident without changing who you are. Everything is relative, and moderation is key!

Try not to fight your natural tones. Instead, find products that match and enhance certain pigment in the eyes and lips, as well as your skin.

Always wear under-eye concealer. This will give you a fresh, rested look.

Contour lightly if you must, and always use blush on the apples of your cheeks. This creates an instant healthy and radiant look.

A neutral shadow is preferred, such as taupe, coral, light brown or nude cream. However, you can add some shimmer in gold, ivory or pearly pink to give the eyes a pop. Pair this with a nude pink in different intensities, along with a matching lip pencil to create a natural look.

Wear a little more mascara on the top lashes to open the eye.

Never forget to fill in your brows!

For something extra: Use your imagination!

Opt for a richer lip color for a more intense look.

A deeper shadow can be added, such as charcoal, plum, chocolate or some jewel-tone colors if you’re feeling daring. These colors will add depth and brightness to the eyes.

Adding a darker liner along with liquid liner (only to the top) will add more definition to the eye. Also, don’t be afraid to wear a bright-colored liner. This adds brightness to the eye and makes you look happy.

Focus on an area you can master.

If you have trouble doing your eyes, focus on your lips by enhancing them in a bold color that your feel comfortable with. Also, remember to blush the apples of your cheeks! This will detract from not having much on your eyes.

If your lips are the problem, focus on dressing your eyes. If you don’t like too much shadow, line your eyes with a little more and smudge shadow over the liner to give it a soft, sultry look.

If your complexion is a challenge, add some liquid shimmer to your foundation or try a cream blush to brighten it.

Go-to items:

You definitely need a good primer and setting spray. Remember, makeup has to last!

Get a good eye palette with neutral and glam colors. One of my favorites is the Tarte “In Bloom” palette. This will take you from a day to evening look.

You must wear waterproof eyeliners, unless you’re going for the smudged look. Lancôme has a great array of waterproof eyeliners, as well as mascara.

Charlotte Tilbury has great foundation that makes the skin look impeccable. It’s called “Magic” foundation.

Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick is also very good. It’s matte but not too dry, and the colors vary from nude to bright pink, as well as different shades of red. She also has great lip glosses that are collagen-infused.

Go-to Valentine’s looks: