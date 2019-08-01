Makeup artists reveal the products they love

We asked local makeup artists to tell us about the products they love most–and from primer to powder, they’ve got you covered.

Hydrating Halo Powder, Smashbox

“The holy grail of powders! With even the slightest amount of product applied, your skin will immediately look flawlessly Photoshopped.”

– Kalie Montz, Little Black Brush

Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil, Lancôme

“This pencil makes it easy to create perfect brows due to the ultra-soft formula plus the spoolie brush to shape and blend. The powdery formula allows a subtle definition without harsh lines.”

– Olga Longoria

Corrective Colors Kit, Jane Iredale

“I love this corrective concealer palette because it tells you which color you need to use on your problem shade area to reach your desired shade. It is an under-eye life-saver!”

– Hannah Shread, SOHO Boutique Salon

Roller Liner Eyeliner, Benefit Cosmetics

“This eyeliner is a dream come true! It is a matte liquid eyeliner, and the felt tip is sharp, does not dry out quickly, and does not drag or tug the lid. It is waterproof so it stays put. It applies the perfect amount of product and gives a smooth, even application.”

– Jessica Plaisance, Jessica Laine Beauty

False Eyelashes, Ardell

“The band is thin, bendable and easy to apply. Plus, there are so many choices to pick from if you want a dramatic or natural look.”

– Jane Nguyen, Mai Beauty Bar

Luminous Silk Foundation, Giorgio Armani

“This foundation is the only foundation I use because it gives amazing coverage without being too heavy, giving you a luminous and healthy glow.”

– Paige Jeansonne

Lip Treatment, Hanalei

“This lip treatment moisturizes and keeps your lips from drying out all day, while also having the perfect peachy, baby-doll pink tint.”

– Brandi Zito, Brandi Zito Salon

Hollywood Flawless Filter Highlighter, Charlotte Tilbury

“It’s my favorite complexion booster, primer and highlighter that leaves the skin looking refreshed with a youthful glow.”

– Mazie Smith, Mercer Studio

Continuous Setting Spray, Morphe

“It’s perfect for the heat in south Louisiana and all the outdoor special events you have to attend throughout the year.”

– Emily Acampora, Salon Eden

Lait-Créme Concentré, Embryolisse

“It delivers the perfect amount of moisture without being too heavy or greasy. This works for my oily clients and my drier clients. I use this in place of a primer.”

– Marissa Mizell