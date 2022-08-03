A makeup artist’s top 10 products for the ultimate glowy summer look

Like many trends, makeup looks evolve to keep you looking fresh and fabulous for any and every season. In the past, it seemed like one of the biggest trends in makeup was a soft, matte face that could last you all day. Now, it’s all about creating that sparkle. That’s why we’re going for a glowing makeup look this summer, because you shouldn’t have to wait until golden hour every day to get that perfectly radiant selfie. On these pages, Louisiana-based makeup artist Marissa Mizell shares the products she uses to create a glowy look.