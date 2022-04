Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to your handbag. Large totes, at least in our experience, are known for holding more trash than treasure—think receipts, discarded ponytail holders and whatever else your kids have stuffed in there. That’s why we’re cutting the clutter and shrinking our handbags down a few sizes. Your shoulder will thank you later. Check out our picks for small bags that pack just as much of a fashionable punch.