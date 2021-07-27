Spotted: Luxe Connect 4 game set from LD Linens and Decor

The excitement of the summer Olympics has us eager to engage in our own head-to-head competition. And if there’s anything we remember from childhood, it’s that there’s only one thing that demands fiercer competition than the Olympic games: family game night. We’re ready to challenge our relatives to a classic game of Connect 4 with this luxe game set from LD Linens and Decor. Trading red and yellow plastic checkers for black and gold Lucite pieces, this four-in-a-row set delivers an elevated twist on a nostalgic toy. The clear acrylic frame doubles as a sleek decor piece worthy of displaying rather than storing in your game closet.

For a little friendly—or not so friendly—competition at your next gathering, add this Connect 4 set to your coffee table by purchasing it here or in store at LD Linens and Decor.