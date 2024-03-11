The inRegister staff’s favorite looks from the Oscars red carpet | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While films are undoubtedly the most important part of the Oscars, the second most important is the fashion seen on the red carpet. At this year’s award ceremony, we saw stars go back to the basics, while keeping the looks elevated and fresh. Many paid homage to famous fashion moments from the past, keeping the carpet full of old Hollywood glamour and simple stunners. Read on to see what the inRegister staff’s favorite looks were, and find out if your top pick made the list.

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

“When Anya Taylor Joy walked onto the red carpet, I audibly gasped. Her dress is a remake of my favorite Dior dress of all time: the Venus gown from 1949. The dress is so intricate and also so timeless. It’s simply stunning, and her understated glam and straight hair let the dress truly shine.”

Kynley Lemoine, Account executive

“I was a bit underwhelmed by the red carpet this year, but the Vanity Fair after-party looks were serving. My personal favorite was Giovanna Engelbert wearing Alaïa and Swarovski jewels. If I had to pick a red carpet look, I’d go with Ryan Gosling in Gucci.”

Breanna Pizzolato, Managing editor

“Crystals. Feathers. Comfort. What more do you need for the perfect party dress? Lupita Nyong’o nailed it with her Armani Privé sequin gown in Nairobi blue.”

Ashleigh Ward, Content creator

“My top pick would have to be Ariana Grande. This pink was just the perfect shade, and the puffiness was so fun and cute!”

Sally Grace Cagle, Community writer

“As we previously predicted in our February issue, polka-dots are trending! Both of Jennifer Lawrence’s looks were absolutely stunning while remaining refined and elegant. Her chic street style has been all the rage this year, and I think it was perfectly reflected on the red carpet.”

Caroline Smith, Account executive

“My favorite look is Emma Stone’s custom Louis Vuitton, mostly because I’m so glad the peplum is making a comeback. This is just the right amount of drama and classic style for the red carpet. As a seamstress, I appreciate the little details, especially how the boning in her bodice lines up with carefully placed ruffles in the peplum.”

Ryn Lakvold, Editorial intern

“Emily Blunt arrived at the Academy Awards shining brighter than an Oscar itself! The floating sleeves on her Schiaparelli gown had me wondering if this will be a new trend for the summer. Only time will tell!”

Abigail Phillips, Account executive

“Salma Hayek was just stunning. Dripping in silver, she looked amazing. It was so classic but the molten silver look took it to the next level. 10/10!”

Lilly Chastain, Editorial intern

“Timeless, elegant and classy. What is not to love about Carey Mulligan in this Balenciaga mermaid gown? The tailored fit and simple styling complimented her figure and features perfectly. And a matching velvet long-sleeve glove? Obsessed.”

Sadie Fury, Account executive

“It’s got to be Julianne Hough for me! She’s so effortlessly gorgeous and cool. Plus, I will always appreciate a jumpsuit where you don’t have to suck in.”

Michelle Lanoix, Account executive

“My fashion favorite from the Oscars was Cynthia Erivo in an emerald green leather gown by Louis Vuitton. It was sleek, the color was perfect and the ruffle sleeve cape was the perfect accessory! Green is the color of the year and Cynthia rocked it.”

