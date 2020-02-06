Looks we love from the Oscars past and present
If you follow inRegister on Instagram, you have probably noticed that our story each Monday morning during 2020 award season has been packed with our favorite looks from the festivities of the night before. From pink, poufy numbers to sleek, simple gowns, our team has followed all the action–and we’re assuming you have, too. These looks not only serve as talking points on the red carpet, but they set the scene for the future of fashion–creating lasting impacts that viewers remember for years, and sometimes decades, to come.
In preparation for the final show of this season, the Oscars, we asked our team to share their favorite Oscars looks of all time. Read on for our picks and comment your favorites down below:
Kelli Bozeman, managing editor
High-neck gowns have stood the test of time. These two intricate examples show that sexy doesn’t always mean showing skin.
Old: Nicole Kidman in couture Christian Dior, 1997
New: Cate Blanchett in Givenchy Couture, 2011
Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, community writer
Flared skirts have been taken to the next level. Both of these looks are examples of elegant femininity, and we honestly can’t decide which we would opt for if we had a chance to walk down the crimson carpet.
Old: Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy, 1954
Remember this gown from Roman Holiday? At the 26th Annual Academy Awards, Audrey Hepburn wore a white floral, belted dress created by couturier Hubert de Givenchy. The dress was an adapted version of the gown designed by Edith Head for Roman Holiday. It was then given to Givenchy for alteration as the actress wanted to convert it into an evening gown. The dress sold at auction for £84,000 ($131,292 ) by Kerry Taylor auctions on November 29, 2011. #audreyhepburn #Oscars #Oscars2018 #Givenchy #edithhead #RomanHoliday #auction #kerrytaylor
New: Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture, 2019
Madeline Gwinn, editorial intern
Playful pastels have long been a way to juxtapose the grownup elegance of red carpet fashion. Whether sleek or covered in tulle, these looks speak to the personalities of the wearers.
Past: Grace Kelly in custom Edith Head, 1955
A few pictures of Grace in her ice blue-green dress created by Edith Head which she wore to the 1955 Oscars, where she received an Academy Award for Best Actress in The Country Girl (1954). Edith Head actually won a total of 8 Academy Awards for her Costume Design including Sabrina, Roman Holiday, All About Eve, and A Place in the Sun and she was nominated 35 times! Truly the best designer that there was and, in my opinion, ever will be! #gracekelly #gracekellystyle #princessgracekelly #princessgrace #princessgraceofmonaco #princess #hshprincessgrace #hsh #royalty #monaco #oscars1955 #oscars #academyaward #bestactress #thecountrygirl #williamholden #bingcrosby #50s #50fashion #fashion #edithhead #vintage #vintagefashion #oldhollywood #oldhollywoodglamour #oldhollywoodactress #classichollywood #goldenhollywood #goldeneraofhollywood #goldenageofhollywood
New: Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli, 2019
Liz Firesheets, account executive
Who doesn’t want a princess moment? These two looks, while vastly different, speak to a similar vision. After all, what is more timeless than dresses fit for royalty.
Old: Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren, 1999
@gwynethpaltrow at 1999 Oscars in the iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown 💖 . . #gwynethpaltrow #ralphlauren #ralphlaurencouture #90scouture #1999oscars #oscardresses #prominspo #90sfashion #late90s #90sredcarpet #90shollywood #90scelebs #90sactress #oscargowns #oscargown #oscarsredcarpet #90smovies #ralphlaurendress #ralphlaurengown #oscarsfashion #diamondchoker #slickedhair #ballerinabun #1999 #princessaesthetic #iconicdresses #weddingdressinspiration #weddingdressinspo
New: Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014
Liz Walsh, account executive
There’s no denying that sexy silhouettes will always be a go-to on the carpets of awards season. These looks take it a step further, though. With added touches like feathers and a cape, these dresses are elevated to major statements.
Old: Nicole Kidman in Gucci, 2005
New: Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012
Margaret Fitzpatrick, photography intern
You can’t let the clothes wear you, right? These iconic actresses embody this motto. Their looks have stayed at the front of people’s minds not necessarily because of the styles themselves, but because of the celebrities wearing them.
Old: Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy, 1975
New: Angelia Jolie in Versace, 2012
