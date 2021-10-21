Try these picks from local boutiques for a Halloween costume in a pinch

This year, we’re ditching the plastic bag costumes made of polyester. Beyond the waste of buying something that’ll likely only make it out of the house once, as it turns out, they’re just not all that cute. That’s right, we said it. In their place, we’re investing in quality items that can still hold their ground outside of Halloween festivities. Read on for our creative costume ideas that come straight from the racks of local boutiques–no shipping required.

Bend and snap! Take this pink tweed dress from the courtroom to the Halloween parties and then back to work on Monday! Just add a blonde wig and a puppy, and this pink dress from Hemline will make for a true Elle Woods look.

Posh Boutique is serving up serious ’60s energy with this outfit made for Woodstock. All it needs is a few final touches. Add fringe and floral accessories to truly encapsulate what made this decade one to remember.

This next look from Herringstone’s Boutique is just PURRRRfect. Just add cat ears and whiskers to make this Halloween classic complete. Even in another season, you can never go wrong with a little black dress.

This jacket is the one that we want–do do do, honey. Pair it with black leggings, red lips and some over-the-top curls and you’ll be a dead ringer for Sandy from Grease.

We’re totally buggin’ for this set that reads equal parts Cher, Dionne and Tai. The perfect alternative for when you don’t have an Alaïa on hand, the plaid is totally Clueless. Add some knee socks and throw in a piece of gum (to act out this scene, of course) and you’re ready to go.

There’s nothing quite as versatile in south Louisiana as a purple dress. For Halloween, channel Daphne Blake from Scooby Doo by adding a green ascot and a coordinating purple headband. Extra points for a red wig and purple shoes.

Tag @inRegister in all of your Halloween pictures on Instagram so we can see your creative costumes.