Your guide to local Black Friday shopping

Grab your Christmas lists and get ready to beat those supply chain delays, because we have your guide for local Black Friday shopping this holiday season. From toy stores to women’s boutiques, we have the scoop on where and when to snag the deals. Read on for all the details.

Aria is hosting a Black Friday sale storewide from November 26 to 27, offering 20 to 60% off on almost everything. Don’t forget to check out the store’s $10, $25, $50 and $75 clearance racks, either.

Bridal Boutique will have 20% off all in-stock merchandise (including wedding gowns, veils, mother-of-the-bride dresses, formal dresses, slips and accessories). The sale does not include special orders.

There are no exclusions at Carriages on Black Friday, with 25% off the entire store.

Currie is offering 20% off the entire store on Black Friday.

Giggles will have Black Friday scratch-off cards, as well as select items on sale from the catalog. For Small Business Saturday, stop by for 20% off the entire store, and be one of the first 25 people to arrive to receive a special swag bag.

Head Over Heels will offer 20% off the entire store for Black Friday. The next day, on Small Business Saturday, expect 20 to 40% off select shoes, plus $10 to $20 clothing sale racks. On Saturday, every purchase will be entered to win one of four gift cards to the store, with values up to $200.

HerringStone’s will hold a tent sale for Black Friday.

Lulu & Bean will offer 20% off all new clothing, excluding layettes. Take a chance at the spinning wheel to win 10 to 50% off non-sale items.

Lukka Boutique is having a beat the clock event on Black Friday, with 40% off select items from 9 to 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, receive 30% 0ff select items. From noon to 6 p.m., the deals drop to 20% off select items. Stop by the next day for more 20%-off deals on the entire store for Small Business Saturday.

Ma Petite will be offering 20% off all regular-priced items on Friday and Saturday.

Mini Macarons is honoring Black Friday with 20% off all online purchases (the store will be closed on November 26). On Small Business Saturday, there will be in-store, surprise discounts. Check out the shop’s social media for more information this week.

Mint will place prints and blocks on sale 20% off. Stay tuned to the store’s social media for more info on their upcoming online flash sale.

NK Boutique is hosting a storewide sale with 15% or 20% off, plus racks with goods up to 50% off.

Oh Baby! is helping everyone get ready for the holidays with 25% off Christmas outfits and pajamas on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Posh Boutique will be open Thanksgiving night from 10 p.m. to midnight to offer 40% off the entire store, no exclusions.

SoSis Boutique is marking 15% off all shoes in addition to several door buster deals. On Small Business Saturday, spend $50 to get $10 off, $75 to get $15 off, and $100 to get $20 off your purchase. Also snag a free Capri Blue candle with a purchase of $100 or more.

Sweet Baton Rouge is offering a limited edition Black Friday box—$45 for four new Sweet Baton Rouge shirts—on November 26 only. Each box will contain 3 Sweet Baton Rouge tees plus one brand-new holiday tee. Shop in-store on Black Friday and receive Mardi Gras cash to spend in January 2022. For Small Business Saturday, the first 50 customers will also receive an exclusive Small Business Saturday tote bag, as well as 40% off your merchandise purchase. For Cyber Monday, the wholesale website will be 35% off all day, no code needed. The sale will end at midnight.

Wanderlust by Abby will offer an additional 20% off all previously marked down items. On Small Business Saturday, stop by for giveaways all day.