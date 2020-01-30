‘Little Women’ meets 2020: The film-inspired fashion we love

For anyone who hasn’t seen the latest big screen adaptation of Little Women yet, you need to use $5 movie night to your advantage next Tuesday. Not only does the film provide a fresh perspective into the lives of four completely different sisters, but like any good movie, it’s inspired a wave of fresh fashion that we’re more than excited to add to our wardrobe.

Now, I highly doubt you’ll see women donning any oval hoop skirts over petticoats here in Baton Rouge, but you can definitely count on seeing a floral prairie dress or two. In order to help channel the March sister living inside all of us, we rounded up a few of our favorite period pieces, revamped and inspired by the film:

Although this prairie dress may not meet the length standards set by typical fashion in the 1860s, it’s definitely a look Beth March would be rocking this year.

View this post on Instagram Ruffles and white 🤩 #newarrivals #rufflesandwhite #shoponline #shoplovebatonrouge A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge) on Jan 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

I think it’s safe to say that white ruffles have stood the test of time, and we are totally loving this modern take on the classic look.

This periwinkle ensemble has Meg March written all over it. Not only is it completely feminine, but it also has all the ruffles and elegance that are signature of the eldest sister.

What screams “Little Women meets 2020″ more than a dainty top and jeans? I’ll wait.

Now, this is the neutral midi dress we’ve been needing. It can be styled so many different ways, all year long.

Even though you didn’t see any of the cast in sheer pieces, billowing blouses were very well represented in the film, and for a good reason–they’re classic and sassy.

Channeling your inner March sister would be almost effortless with this gingham print dress and wooden heeled booties.

Are you just as obsessed with these Little Women-inspired looks as we are? Let us know which March sister is the inspiration behind your style in the comments below.